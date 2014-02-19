Missing Reynolds County couple found dead

According to Reynolds County Sheriff Tom Volner, crews from Reynolds County, Wayne County, and Missouri Highway Patrol are searching for the missing couple in the Bluff View area on Saturday, Feb. 15.

The couple's 1993 Chevy Blazer was found three miles from their home on Feb. 19, but still no sign of Talley and Wagner.

Wayne County Sheriff Dean Finch says crews have found the bodies of a missing Reynolds County couple.

The bodies of 54-year-old William Talley and 47-year-old Jordy Wagner were found around 2 a.m. Thursday not far from where the couple's Chevy Blazer was found three miles from their home on Wednesday.

Department of Corrections dogs were brought in from Farmington to locate the couple.



Authorities believe the couple died of exposure, but an autopsy is pending to officially confirm a cause of death. No foul play is suspected.



Talley and Wagner were last seen at a Piedmont bank just a few miles from their home in the Bluffview area of Reynolds County on Saturday, Feb. 1.



According to the Reynolds County Sheriff Tom Volner, relatives started to worry when they went to check on them and only found their pets and no heat on in their home.

"We think they left the house, and maybe got stuck and tried to make it back and I believe the autopsy will show they froze to death but of course we are still looking into it," Wayne County Sheriff Dean Finch of Wayne County said.



The Wayne County Sheriff's Department worked with Reynolds County, DOC and the MSHP. Finch explained the Blazer was spotted from the air Wednesday afternoon by a Highway Patrol plane they had called in. A grid search of the area on the ground including all terrain vehicles and men on foot eventually discovered the bodies. The Blazer was found about 1.5 miles away from the trailer in the Reynolds County remote wooded area. The couple was about halfway in between as if they were trying to get home.



"They were huddled together," said Finch. "It's a sad day."

Canine teams were there, but did not locate them. Searchers on the ground located the couple. It all happened in Reynolds County close to the Wayne County line.

"It's so hard on the family, her sister is just distraught," said Cindy Eller, a close family friend who knew the couple well. "They were great people, it's surreal."

"They were great people," said nephew Eric Ousley. "They were loved so loved. They loved their family they loved their animals. He was a Vietnam Vet and just all around good, nice people and we will miss them so much. This is hard."

William also went by Pat. He was a veteran.



Reynolds and Wayne county authorities along with the Missouri Highway Patrol have worked together in this case.

