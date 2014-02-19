Carbondale police investigating business burglary

The Carbondale Police Department is investigating a business burglary.

On February 17, police responded to the 200 block of East Miller Court in reference to a report of a burglary. Officers learned that an unknown suspect broke into a business and stole property between 12:30 a.m. and 12:45 a.m. on Feb. 16.

Police say an attempted burglary at a second business was also reported to have happened between 5 p.m. on Feb. 14 and 8 a.m. on Feb. 18. They say no one entered the business and property was stolen.

The investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Police Department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS (2677). Anonymous tips may also be made by selecting the "Crime Stoppers" tab located on the police department website.

