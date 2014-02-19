Crews respond to tanker truck roll-over on Almo Rd.

The Calloway County Sheriff's Office responded to a tanker truck crash on Almo Road on Wednesday morning.

At 9:10 a.m. on February 19, the sheriff's office was notified of a single vehicle crash on Almo Road at the intersection of Duncan Trail.

Deputy Gene Johnson responded to the crash scene and found a 1995 International Tanker truck lying on its side. The truck belonged to Andrus Excavating of Dexter, Ky. The driver of the truck was 50-year-old Robert S. Andrus of Almo, Ky.

According to deputies, the investigation revealed that the tanker truck was going westbound on Almo Road at about 35 mph and Andrus tried to negotiate a curve. They say the passenger-side wheels of the tanker dropped off the shoulder of the road, Andrus overcorrected and lost control of the tanker.

The tanker left the south-side of the road, rolled over and came to a rest on the passenger side.

The driver of the tanker was not injured.

Deputies say Almo Road was temporarily shut down for about an hour due to the crash.

The sheriff's office was assisted by the Calloway County Fire and Rescue, Murray Fire Department and the Murray Calloway County Ambulance Service.

