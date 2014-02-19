Fundraiser held after $200,000 theft from Wolf Lake community - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Fundraiser held after $200,000 theft from Wolf Lake community

Myra G. McLane (Source: UNION COUNTY SHERIFFS DEPT.)f Myra G. McLane (Source: UNION COUNTY SHERIFFS DEPT.)f
UNION COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

Union County State's Attorney Tyler R. Edmonds announced Wednesday that a woman has been sentenced to two years in connection with a $200,000 theft from the Wolf Lake community.

Myra G. McLane, 55, formerly of Wolf Lake, has been sentenced to two years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

McLane served as treasurer for the Wolf Lake Community Center and Parks board. Members say they are now having to start from scratch to raise funds for the organization. The current treasurer, Karen Ballance, says the board had enough money to make repairs to the community center and maintain the local park, however the money was wiped out. 

"[We had] saved up money for years and they had CDs in the bank, so we thought there was money to do work that needed to be done, but, come to find out, the previous secretary had cashed the CD and spent it. So, we are literally starting from scratch," Ballance said. 

The community center and local park is funded solely by donations. Leaders say this is one of many fundraisers the board will host in order to try to make back the money that was stolen. 

According to Edmonds, McLane pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of official misconduct and one count of filing a fraudulent Illinois income tax return.

The community is doing fundraisers to pay back the stolen money.

McLane served between 2009 and 2012 as an employee of the Clear Creek Levee and Drainage District, the Preston Levee District, the Shawnee Valley Water District, the Ware Sanitary Corporation, the Wolf Lake Sanitary Corporation and the Ware-Wolf Lake Fire Protection District.

She also served as bookkeeper for the Wolf Lake community center and community park.

McLane was also ordered to pay $213,000 in restitution to these victims.

In February 2013, McLane was arrested as part of an investigation by the Illinois State Police and Illinois Department of Revenue. The Union County Sheriff's Office and Federal Bureau of Investigation helped with the investigation.

The case was prosecuted by the Union County State's Attorney's Office and Illinois Attorney General's Office.

If you'd like to donate to the Wolf Lake Community Center and Park Board, send checks to:

P.O. Box 63
Wolf Lake, IL 62998

