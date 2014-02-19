Victim identified in deadly Shawneetown house fire

A Shawneetown man is the victim of a deadly fire.

According to Saline County Coroner Jerry Watson, 911 was called at 7:47 a.m. Wednesday about a house on fire at 265 W. Logan Street in Shawneetown.

According to the Fire Chief Terry Golden, the Shawneetown Fire Department, Shawneetown Police Department and Gallatin County EMS were initially dispatched to the scene. Shawneetown Fire Department requested assistance from Ridgway Fire Department and Eldorado Fire Department.

Mark P. Scates, 42, of Shawneetown was pronounced dead at Harrisburg Medical Center at 8:41 a.m., according to Chief Terry Golden. Watson says the preliminary cause of death is smoke inhalation.

The fire is under investigation by the Shawneetown Fire Department, Shawneetown Police Department, Illinois Fire Marshal’s Office and the Saline County Coroner’s Office.

There will be a toxicology test performed to find out more information.

