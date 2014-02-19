Victim identified in deadly Shawneetown house fire - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Victim identified in deadly Shawneetown house fire

Mike Mohundro, Photojournalist
Connect
SHAWNEETOWN, IL (KFVS) -

A Shawneetown man is the victim of a deadly fire.

According to Saline County Coroner Jerry Watson, 911 was called at 7:47 a.m. Wednesday about a house on fire at 265 W. Logan Street in Shawneetown.

According to the Fire Chief Terry Golden, the Shawneetown Fire Department, Shawneetown Police Department and Gallatin County EMS were initially dispatched to the scene. Shawneetown Fire Department requested assistance from Ridgway Fire Department and Eldorado Fire Department.

Mark P. Scates, 42, of Shawneetown was pronounced dead at Harrisburg Medical Center at 8:41 a.m., according to Chief Terry Golden. Watson says the preliminary cause of death is smoke inhalation.

The fire is under investigation by the Shawneetown Fire Department, Shawneetown Police Department, Illinois Fire Marshal’s Office and the Saline County Coroner’s Office.

There will be a toxicology test performed to find out more information.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

  • Couple defends animal sacrifice in their garage

    Couple defends animal sacrifice in their garage

    Monday, March 19 2018 11:17 AM EDT2018-03-19 15:17:40 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 11:17 AM EDT2018-03-19 15:17:40 GMT
    Robert and Irma Talamantez have both practiced Santeria for nearly three decades. They said they aren't cruel and they aren't criminals, they're just believers in a misunderstood religion. (Source: KSAT/CNN)Robert and Irma Talamantez have both practiced Santeria for nearly three decades. They said they aren't cruel and they aren't criminals, they're just believers in a misunderstood religion. (Source: KSAT/CNN)

    Robert and Irma Talamantez have both practiced Santeria for nearly three decades. They said they aren't cruel and they aren't criminals, they're just believers in a misunderstood religion.

    Robert and Irma Talamantez have both practiced Santeria for nearly three decades. They said they aren't cruel and they aren't criminals, they're just believers in a misunderstood religion.

Powered by Frankly