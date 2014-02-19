Police: 10 in custody in Mt. Vernon on drug-related charges

Ten people were taken into custody Wednesday morning after a nearly eight-month drug investigation in Mount Vernon, Illinois.

According to the Mt. Vernon Police Department, 25 suspects were wanted on drug related warrants in Mt. Vernon and Jefferson County.

-Nine people were wanted on methamphetamine related charges.

-Four people were wanted on cocaine/crack cocaine related charges.

-Six people were wanted on cannabis related charges.

-Four people were wanted on prescription pill related charges.

Police say 10 of 25 people wanted on drug related warrants were taken into custody around 10 am:

-Betty Henry, 53, faces charges of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.

-Sylvia Kibler, 25, faces charges of unlawful delivery of cannabis.

-Phillip Johnson, 32, faces charges of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.

-Brenda Anderson, 58, faces charges of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.

-Sherry Brown, 56, faces charges of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.

-Ryan Pigg, 32, faces charges of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.

-Monty Harrison, 44, faces charges of possession of a controlled substance.

-Denise Houston, 40, faces charges of possession of a controlled substance.

-Brian Fear, 39, faces charges of unlawful purchase of meth precursor.

-Arthur Highfill, 42, faces charges of unlawful purchase of meth precursor.

Police say during the arrests of Harrison and Houston at their home on S. 25th Street, items used to make meth were out in the open. That is when a search warrant was requested by police.