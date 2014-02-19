ISP to perform alcohol/drug patrols in March - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

ISP to perform alcohol/drug patrols in March

UNION COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

Illinois State Police (ISP) will conduct Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement (ACE) patrols in Union and Alexander Counties in March. 
Officers will be looking for the transportation and or use of alcohol and other drugs. 
According to ISP, alcohol and drug impairment remain significant factors in nearly 40 percent of all deadly car crashes in Illinois. 

