Oversized load causing delays on part of I-24 in KY

Oversized load causing delays on part of I-24 in KY

(Source: Kentucky Transportation Cabinet) (Source: Kentucky Transportation Cabinet)
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Transportation officials say the I-24 Tennessee River Bridge will have traffic stopped on the westbound side while they move this massive load across the bridge.

The oversized load moving through the area along I-24 will require some special arrangements to negotiate the work zone on the I-24 Tennessee River Bridge.

Traffic is flowing again on I-24 between exits 40 and 27.

The over sized load is continuing eastbound on I-24 to Exit 65 at Cadiz where it will turn east on US 68 to travel around Hopkinsville to Bowling Green.

The convoy is moving at about 40 miles per hour creating traffic backups along the route.

