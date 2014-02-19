Murray man accused of motor home theft

A Murray man was taken into custody on the suspicion of stealing a motor home.On January 29, the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of a possible stolen motor home.The home was taken from the Airport Road area in Calloway County.The home was said to be a white and gold 1977 Dodge Sportsman.Deputy Gene Johnson began an investigation.During this investigation Deputy Johnson discovered that the vehicle had been taken to a local metal recycling yard and sold.The vehicle was said to have been pulled to the yard. The vehicle was then processed by the recycling yard.A warrant was issued for Stephen D. Hall, 39, of Murray for theft by unlawful taking or disposition auto - $500 or more but under $10,000.On Monday, February 17, officers arrested Hall and took him to the Calloway County Detention Center.

The detention center said he was released on a $2500 surety bond.

The investigation is still ongoing.