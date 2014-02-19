Murray man accused of motor home theft - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Murray man accused of motor home theft

Stephen D. Hall (Source: Calloway County Detention Center) Stephen D. Hall (Source: Calloway County Detention Center)
MURRAY, KY (KFVS) - A Murray man was taken into custody on the suspicion of stealing a motor home.

On January 29, the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of a possible stolen motor home.

The home was taken from the Airport Road area in Calloway County.

The home was said to be a white and gold 1977 Dodge Sportsman.

Deputy Gene Johnson began an investigation.

During this investigation Deputy Johnson discovered that the vehicle had been taken to a local metal recycling yard and sold.

The vehicle was said to have been pulled to the yard. The vehicle was then processed by the recycling yard.

A warrant was issued for Stephen D. Hall, 39, of Murray for theft by unlawful taking or disposition auto - $500 or more but under $10,000.

On Monday, February 17, officers arrested Hall and took him to the Calloway County Detention Center.

The detention center said he was released on a $2500 surety bond.

The investigation is still ongoing.

