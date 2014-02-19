Meth, $20,000 in cash found in Wingo man's home - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Meth, $20,000 in cash found in Wingo man's home

Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
Daniel Farmer (Source: Graves County Sheriff's Office) Daniel Farmer (Source: Graves County Sheriff's Office)
WINGO, KY (KFVS) - A Wingo man faces meth and weapons charges after deputies found firearms, $7,000 worth of meth and $20,000 in cash hidden in a house.

Daniel Farmer, 36, of Wingo is charges with trafficking a controlled substance methamphetamine > 2 grams, multiple counts of possession of a firearm and handguns by a convicted felon and other drug related charges.

Drug Division detectives with the Graves County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at Farmer's home on Gardner Road south of Wingo.

Detectives found several firearms including two assault rifles and four handguns about 5.5 ounces of methamphetamine with a street value of $7000 and more than $20,000 in cash hidden in the house.

Farmer had been arrested in McCracken County earlier in the day after a traffic stop on Old Cairo Road by the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office. He was taken to the McCracken County Jail on various drug and traffic charges.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Graves County Sheriff’s office in the investigation and search.

