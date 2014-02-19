Boil water order issued for parts of southern Illinois - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Boil water order issued for parts of southern Illinois

A boil water order has been issued for customers in several southern Illinois counties.

According to a press release from SouthWater, the order is for Alexander, Union and Pulaski counties.

The length of time that the order is in effect was not given.

Also, the McClure-East Cape Water District has issued a boil water order for McClure-East Cape Girardeau until further notice.

And, a boil water has been issued for the Village of Dongola and South Water customers due a a water main break. 

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    Robert and Irma Talamantez have both practiced Santeria for nearly three decades. They said they aren't cruel and they aren't criminals, they're just believers in a misunderstood religion.

    Robert and Irma Talamantez have both practiced Santeria for nearly three decades. They said they aren't cruel and they aren't criminals, they're just believers in a misunderstood religion.

