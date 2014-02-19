Boil water order issued for parts of southern Illinois

A boil water order has been issued for customers in several southern Illinois counties.

According to a press release from SouthWater, the order is for Alexander, Union and Pulaski counties.

The length of time that the order is in effect was not given.



Also, the McClure-East Cape Water District has issued a boil water order for McClure-East Cape Girardeau until further notice.



And, a boil water has been issued for the Village of Dongola and South Water customers due a a water main break.

