Pandora to stereotype users using music

Pandora Radio will soon start stereotyping its users by the music they listen to.

The Wall Street Journal reports that, starting next week, Pandora will launch a new advertising service that will be based on which way users seem to lean, politically.

The company will match election results to users' musical picks by zip code.

It will then label a listener as either likely Democrat or Republican.

From there, it will be easier for political organizations to target a user specifically.

Users can't opt out of these politically targeted ads if they have the free service but one can purchase the ad-free option for $3.99 a month.

Pandora says it believes there's a strong correlation between political leanings and music choice.

They also say their predictions are 75 to 80-perecent accurate.

Seventy-three million people use Pandora, making a huge network of people to tap into.

