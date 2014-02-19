Ill. deadly stabbing - Missing Springfield, Mo. girl - Earthquake preparedness

Ill. deadly stabbing - Missing Springfield, Mo. girl - Earthquak - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

An Amber Alert was issued for Hailey Owens Tuesday. She is still missing Wednesday morning.

It's looking to be another nice day, but severe weather could be in our near future. Brian Alworth will have all you need to know about the forecast.

We'll have the latest developments on the overnight deadly stabbing of a Mt. Vernon man.

Also, watch for updates in the case of a missing 10-year-old Springfield, Mo. girl.

Holly Brantley will have live reports on earthquakes in the area and whether the Heartland is prepared if the big strikes.

Carly O'Keefe is also live this morning with details on a meeting being held Wednesday night that will discuss levee problems in southern Illinois.

Wedding season is almost upon us and we'll have a special report at 5:25 on what newlyweds should have on their to-do list.

Catch what's happening right now in Kiev at 5:30.

Then at 5:45, I'll tell you about how Pandora will start stereotyping you politically by the music you listen to.

At 6:15, get an in-depth look at a study recently released showing bullying may have longer term effects than once thought.

Join us for Does it Work Wednesday at 6:20 as Cardsharp is tested.

Plus, President Obama's plan to raise the minimum wage is getting new attention after a report from the Congressional Budget Office.

Join us for 12 minutes of commercial-free news and weather plus your morning update from the Sochi Winter Games starting at 6:45.

Click here to join the Breakfast Show live stream from 4:30 to 7 a.m.

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

  • Couple defends animal sacrifice in their garage

    Robert and Irma Talamantez have both practiced Santeria for nearly three decades. They said they aren't cruel and they aren't criminals, they're just believers in a misunderstood religion.

