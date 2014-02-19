Mt. Vernon man stabbed to death, 1 in custody

A Mt. Vernon man was stabbed to death Tuesday evening.

According to Jefferson County Coroner Eddie Joe Marks, the victim was 37-year-old Eric Houser of the Mt. Vernon area.

Houser was pronounced dead just before 9 p.m. at Crossroads Hospital.



According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, the initial investigation shows there was an altercation outside the Mt. Vernon Gun and Sportsman's Club between the victim and Sammy H. Kehrer, 47, of the Mt. Vernon area.



Kehrer was taken into custody Tuesday evening and was charged with aggravated battery. No bond has been set.

The stabbing is currently under investigation by the State Crime Scene Unit, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and Jefferson County Coroner's Office.

