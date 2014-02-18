Paducah man arrested in connection with Reidland community shooting

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department identified a suspect involved in the shooting on Reidland Circle at 7:10 p.m. on Tuesday.

On Wednesday morning detectives got a warrant for 26-year-old Javaris Jerrell Woods of Paducah. They say he was identified as the shooter.

At 4 p.m. on Wednesday, detectives found Woods in the 2900 block of Alabama Street in Paducah and arrested him. He was charged with first degree assault and first degree wanton endangerment.



Woods was taken to the McCracken County Jail on a $25,000 cash bond.

Deputies say the shooting was at an apartment complex on Reid Circle near the Reidland area of McCracken County.

The preliminary investigation into the incident revealed that an earlier road rage incident led to an altercation in front of the apartment complex. An individual was shot once in the leg with a semi-automatic pistol. The suspect fled the scene before sheriff's deputies arrived.

The victim, whose name is not being released at this time, was taken to a Paducah hospital where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Sheriff's detectives are looking for the person of interest in connection with this shooting. They say more information will be released at a later time.

