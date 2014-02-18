Paducah man arrested in connection with Reidland community - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Paducah man arrested in connection with Reidland community shooting

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Javaris Jerrell Woods (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department) Javaris Jerrell Woods (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department identified a suspect involved in the shooting on Reidland Circle at 7:10 p.m. on Tuesday.

On Wednesday morning detectives got a warrant for 26-year-old Javaris Jerrell Woods of Paducah. They say he was identified as the shooter.

At 4 p.m. on Wednesday, detectives found Woods in the 2900 block of Alabama Street in Paducah and arrested him. He was charged with first degree assault and first degree wanton endangerment.

Woods was taken to the McCracken County Jail on a $25,000 cash bond.

Deputies say the shooting was at an apartment complex on Reid Circle near the Reidland area of McCracken County.

The preliminary investigation into the incident revealed that an earlier road rage incident led to an altercation in front of the apartment complex. An individual was shot once in the leg with a semi-automatic pistol. The suspect fled the scene before sheriff's deputies arrived.

The victim, whose name is not being released at this time, was taken to a Paducah hospital where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Sheriff's detectives are looking for the person of interest in connection with this shooting. They say more information will be released at a later time.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

  • Couple defends animal sacrifice in their garage

    Couple defends animal sacrifice in their garage

    Monday, March 19 2018 11:17 AM EDT2018-03-19 15:17:40 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 11:17 AM EDT2018-03-19 15:17:40 GMT
    Robert and Irma Talamantez have both practiced Santeria for nearly three decades. They said they aren't cruel and they aren't criminals, they're just believers in a misunderstood religion. (Source: KSAT/CNN)Robert and Irma Talamantez have both practiced Santeria for nearly three decades. They said they aren't cruel and they aren't criminals, they're just believers in a misunderstood religion. (Source: KSAT/CNN)

    Robert and Irma Talamantez have both practiced Santeria for nearly three decades. They said they aren't cruel and they aren't criminals, they're just believers in a misunderstood religion.

    Robert and Irma Talamantez have both practiced Santeria for nearly three decades. They said they aren't cruel and they aren't criminals, they're just believers in a misunderstood religion.

Powered by Frankly