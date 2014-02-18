Small schools discuss how Common Core will affect them

As far as the teaching of it goes, Heuring said her students know the material; it's typing it out that they are making sure students are ready for.

Smaller districts like Advance need to be ready to meet those changes, especially when it comes to the finances.

Heuring said because of Common Core, she is focusing on using technology more in the classroom to make sure her students are ready for the test.

Despite protests, Florida's Department of Education unanimously approved Common Core for Florida schools on Tuesday.



That makes the Sunshine State the 46th to approve the new standard, including all five Heartland states.

"I'm not freaked out by it, because it's something we've been doing forever," said Sarah Heuring, a junior high English teacher in Advance, Missouri.

"Because that's the main thing when we get the testing, it's ok now you have to type this up," she said. "It's the wall they create because they say I can't do that because it's scary and I've never done it. So, we just have to introduce to them little by little. It's ok we are doing this today and we will do this again tomorrow or in two days."



That technology aspect of Common Core extends past high school and junior high.

"Yeah, third graders and fifth graders on the smarter balance are really going to have to be able to manipulate technology at a very high level," said Superintendent Stan Seiler.



"That cost is very real for districts and something that may be new for some districts and may be put into their budget," Seiler said.



"We have to convince them that they know the material, so that whatever format they need to do it in, they can do it in and that's the technology thing we are trying to bridge," Heuring said.



The biggest concern parents have; schools will lose local control.

Superintendent Stan Seiler said he won't let that happen in Advance. He wants his school to be a reflection of what the community wants.

"That local control of the schools still has to be there and it will be there with Common Core," he said.



The Common Core standards take effect beginning with the 2014 school year.

