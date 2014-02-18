School coach charged in Springfield girl's death

FBI agents on scene of the 1500 Block of Stanford Street in Springfield at 7 a.m. Wednesday (Source: Alex Schlitt - MSU Student, cNews)

The suspect vehicle is a gold 2008 Ford Ranger with Missouri registration of 1YF454 or 1YS454..

Hailey Owens, 10, is described as a white female with brown hair, brown eyes, 5'2", 90 pounds with pierced ears.

SPRINGFIELD, MO (KFVS/AP) - A middle-school football coach has been charged with first-degree murder in the abduction and death of a 10-year-old girl in southwest Missouri.

Greene County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Patterson filed criminal charges late Wednesday afternoon against 45-year-old Craig Michael Wood of Springfield.

He is charged with grabbing fourth-grader Hailey Owens off a neighborhood street on Tuesday afternoon, just blocks from her home.

Wood was arrested and jailed Tuesday night in connection with the girl's death but not initially charged. A body believed to be that of the missing girl was found Wednesday at a Springfield home owned by Wood.

Wood has worked for the Springfield School District since 1998 as a substitute teacher, coach and teacher's aide. Police say he and the girl apparently didn't know each other.

Witnesses told police that Hailey was taken by a man in a pickup truck Tuesday evening. Springfield Public Schools Superintendent Norm Ridder released the following statement: An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday for 10-year-old Hailey Owens, abducted in Springfield, Missouri. It happened at 4:48 p.m. at 3247 west Lombard Tuesday.