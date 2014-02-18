Cape Central senior appointed to Air Force Academy

Roop said he's actually following in both of his grandfathers' footsteps.

He was selected after applying to the academy and going through an interview with Congressman Jason Smith.

Jonah Roop was honored Tuesday for his achievement in being appointed to the Air Force Academy.

A senior at Cape Central High School has been appointed to the Air Force Academy.

Jonah Roop was honored Tuesday for his achievement. He was selected after applying to the academy and going through an interview with Congressman Jason Smith.

He said he's up to the challenge.

"I'm thinking that it's going to take a lot of determination and a lot of uh, perseverance, but I'm thinking that, uh, I know actually that my life has definitely prepared me for this and I can do it," he said.

Roop said he's actually following in both of his grandfathers' footsteps. He said he's looking forward to the challenge ahead of him.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.