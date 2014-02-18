Family of SIU student speaks - Schools rework schedules - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Family of SIU student speaks - Schools rework schedules

Pravin Varughese's mother and sister visit the scene where Pravin was found. Pravin Varughese's mother and sister visit the scene where Pravin was found.
Paducah schools add 15 minutes to the school day to make up missed class time during snow days. Paducah schools add 15 minutes to the school day to make up missed class time during snow days.
Carbondale police found the body of a missing Southern Illinois University student Tuesday morning. Police say no foul play is suspected. Allison Twaits talked with the mother and sister of the student about what happened. Arnold Wyrick will have more team coverage from Carbondale.

The Department of Defense confirmed Tuesday the death of Marine Master Sgt. Aaron C. Torian, 36, of Paducah, Ky.

Two brothers were killed in an early morning trailer home fire in Jefferson County, Ill.

Schools across the Heartland are reworking schedules to make up for all those snow days. Kadee Brosseau explains how schools in Paducah are adding time to the school day to make up for so many snow days on Heartland News at Six.

Bob Reeves and Grant Dade say to look out for possible storms on Thursday.

The Calloway County Sheriff's Office is investigating of a stolen backhoe in the New Concord area.

The Saline County Sheriff's Office warns of tax season and Spring break scams.

