Paducah schools extend school day by 15 minutes

Schools across the Heartland are reworking their schedules to make up for all those snow days.

Beginning on February 24, Paducah students will be attending school 15 minutes longer every day. That may not sound like much, but administrators say those few extra minutes will really add up. The school board voted on the new schedule Monday night.

"Kentucky law requires that all of our schools be in attendance for 170 six-hour instructional days as well as have 1,062 instructional hours total," said Paducah School Director of Pupil Personnel Troy Brock.

Brock said the new schedule helps ensure that the district meets state requirements.

Teacher Marilee Jones said for her students, the longer day might take some adjusting.

"[During] the first few weeks, they'll be a little bit more tired, a little bit antsier at the end of the school day, but once they get into the routine, it won't be any big deal," Jones said.

The middle school principal agree says teachers he has spoken with are excited about the new schedule.

"What Paducah Middle school is going to do is just add the 15 minutes onto the end of the day," Principal Stacey Overlin said.

Overlin said the end of the school day will be at 2:35 p.m., rather than 2:20 p.m.

"The busses will be running a little bit late getting home and after school sports will start later so we just push everything back by 15 minutes," Overlin said.

Brock said teachers and administrators worked together to reach this plan, which resets the last school day for May 29. He said if they continued to have school as usual, the semester would be even longer.

"Once I said it would take us into June 2, everybody was unanimously ‘No, we don't want to go into June,'" Brock said.

Teachers say the new plan will maximize student learning.

"If we start getting into June, they shut down and they quit learning so we need to have our extended time before they shut down," Jones said.

Jones said her students are okay with the plan, too.

"They weren't very excited about having a longer day but they were not wanting to go into June, they would really rather do the extended day," Jones said.

School administrators say the last day of school was originally scheduled for May 23.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.