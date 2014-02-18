Calloway Co. Sheriff's Office investigating stolen backhoe

On Tuesday morning, February 18 the Calloway County Sheriff's Office received a call of a stolen backhoe in the New Concord area.

Captain Richard Steen responded and began an investigation.

The Appalachian Telephone Company of Franklin, North Carolina reported that overnight someone had stolen a 2003 New Holland Backhoe, valued at $20,000, from the Kline Trail and Cypress Road area.

Wade McConnell, owner of the company, told deputies they were in the area working on laying fiber optic cable. The backhoe was reported being seen by persons in the area around 7 p.m. on Monday.

The sheriff's office said neighbors believed it was a company employee operating the backhoe. The backhoe appeared to have been loaded onto a trailer and carried away.

Employees of the company were around the Rabbit Creek Road area in Northeastern area of Henry County, Tennessee, conducting a drop survey and noticed a backhoe parked behind a home. They checked the backhoe from a distance and believed it to be theirs.

Capt. Steen was notified along with the Henry County Sheriff's Office who responded to the location. Henry County and Calloway County deputies went to the location and found a backhoe parked behind a shed and mobile home.

The backhoe located on the property was identified by the company as being theirs. VIN Number was confirmed it as the one stolen, according to records and on the backhoe itself.

The backhoe was released to the company with authority of the Henry County Sheriff's Office. An investigation is continuing with charges in both Tennessee and Kentucky to follow.

Sheriff Marcum would like to ask everyone that if you see something that you think might be suspicious contact the sheriff's office or your local Law Enforcement.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.