Aluminum company recognized for hiring veterans under Show-Me Heroes program

Noranda Aluminum was recently honored with a Flag of Freedom award by the Missouri Department of Economic Development.

The award recognizes the New Madrid company for both participating in the Show-Me Heroes program and hiring veterans, which make-up about 20 percent of the aluminum smelters' workforce.

"Noranda makes it a priority to hire veterans," said Noranda Aluminum Plant Manager Frank Davis. "We are proud to employ so many hard-working veterans who bravely served our country."

The Show-Me Heroes program helps connect military veterans with job opportunities when they return home from service. Administered by the Missouri Division of Workforce Development, Show-Me Heroes showcases Missouri businesses that hire veterans.

Employers participating in the Show-Me Heroes program sign a pledge to ramp up efforts to reach out to, recruit and interview veterans for job openings at their business.

Businesses such as Noranda that have hired veterans receive the Flag of Freedom award, which consists of a plaque featuring an American flag patch from the combat uniform of a member of the Missouri National Guard worn while deployed in Iraq or Afghanistan.

"Veterans have the skills and work ethic Noranda looks for in an employee," Davis said. "The training and experience of veterans make them integral to our success."

