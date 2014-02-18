Boil order lifted for Du Quoin - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Boil order lifted for Du Quoin

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
DU QUOIN, IL (KFVS) -

The City of Du Quoin has lifted a boil water order on Tuesday, February 18.

The boil water order was issued for customers on North Maple from West North to West Perry.

