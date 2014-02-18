MoDOT: Rte. M in Perry Co. to close for pipe replacement

The Missouri Department of Transportation says Route M in Perry County will be closed while crews replace a pipe under the road.

This section of road is located between County Road 914 and Ladie Road.

Weather permitting, crews will be working Wednesday, February 19 from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

MoDOT says the work zone will be marked with signs. Drivers are urged to use extreme caution while in the area.

