MoDOT: Rte. BB in Perry Co. closed for pipe replacement

The Missouri Department of Transportation says Route BB in Perry County will be closed while crews replace a pipe under the road.

This section of road is located between Route T and County Road 738.

Weather permitting, crews will be working Thursday, February 20 from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

MoDOT says the work zone will be marked with signs. Drivers are urged to use extreme caution while in the area.

