MoDOT: Rte. OO in Stoddard Co. to be reduced for repairs

The Missouri Department of Transportation says Route OO in Stoddard County will be reduced to one lane while crews perform pavement repairs.

This section of road is located between Route 25 and County Road 337.

Weather permitting, crews will be working Wednesday, February 19 through Friday, Feb. 21 from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

MoDOT says the work zone will be marked with signs. Drivers are urged to use caution while in the area.

