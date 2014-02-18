KYTC warns of oversized load moving through western KY, slowing traffic

The Kentucky Transportation Department said an oversized load moving through Western Kentucky may slow traffic, particularly as it maneuvers through intersections and interchanges.

This oversized load from Tennessee is traveling from Mayfield north on the Purchase Pkwy to I-24 Eastbound on Tuesday. The load will travel I-24 eastbound to US 68 at Cadiz. It will then travel east on US 68 through and around Hopkinsville and on to Bowling Green. It is then expected to take I-65 North to the Bluegrass Pkwy eastbound headed for Ohio.

According to KYTC, this is a boiler of some type that is 23 feet wide and over 15 feet tall. It is taking something of a meandering route through Kentucky to be able to clear some overpasses and other obstacles. It is moving at a slow speed with a police escort.

Please use caution if you encounter this oversized load as it may impede traffic at some locations.

They say the trip through Kentucky is expected to take two or three days with the load stopping at night.

