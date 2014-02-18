GCHS JV Eagles win Marshall Co. tournament

Graves County High School's junior varsity boys' basketball team recently was crowned champions of the 2014 Marshall County JV Tournament.

In the opening round, the Eagles defeated St. Mary 61-53. Graves County followed that victory, by defeating Christian County 42-40, and then beat Mayfield in the championship game by a score of 48-35.

The Eagles' JV team now has a record of 15-3 and wraps up its season soon.

Pictured here, from left, are (front row) Jace Wiggins, Garrett Clark, Jordan Jones, Brady Wetherington, (back row) assistant coach Brian Bruce, Lucas Murphey, Hunter Grant, Myles Avent, Eamon Hannan, Tanner Franklin, Chris Vogt, Grant Jackson, and head coach Josh Frick.

