LIVE: 2pm news conference on SIU student found dead

Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
The Carbondale Police Department is holding a news conference at 2 p.m. to reveal more information in the case of a missing Southern Illinois University student who was found dead Tuesday. Watch it live at www.kfvs12.com or the KFVS mobile news app.

The Carbondale Chief of Police confirms Pravin Varughese was found dead.

Police, acting on a tip, were seen searching a wooded area near the Buffalo Wild Wings in Carbondale off of Hwy. 13 on Tuesday.

Pravin Varughese, 19, has been missing since Wednesday, Feb. 12.

Police say Varughese was last seen at 606 West College Street. He left through the back door and no one had seen him since.

Twenty of Varughese's family members passed out thousands of posters all over Carbondale on Monday.

More than a 150 people gathered on campus Monday night for a vigil for Varughese.

Varughese was in his second year of studies at SIU in the Criminal Justice program. He wanted to one day become a police officer.

