Driver injured in semi truck crash on I-57 in Mississippi County - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Driver injured in semi truck crash on I-57 in Mississippi County

(Source: Rob Foote, KFVS Photojournalist) (Source: Rob Foote, KFVS Photojournalist)
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

The driver of a semi truck was injured Tuesday morning in a crash on Interstate 57 in Mississippi County.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, the crash happened just south of Bertrand around 5:50 a.m. when Micah J. Woods, 36 of Cordova, Tennessee was driving north on I-57.

Woods ran off the road, overcorrected, hit a post and overturned.

He was seriously injured and taken to Missouri Delta Medical Center.

A mile marker post was damaged from the crash, according to the official report.

