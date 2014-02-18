Driver injured in semi truck crash on I-57 in Mississippi County

The driver of a semi truck was injured Tuesday morning in a crash on Interstate 57 in Mississippi County.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, the crash happened just south of Bertrand around 5:50 a.m. when Micah J. Woods, 36 of Cordova, Tennessee was driving north on I-57.

Woods ran off the road, overcorrected, hit a post and overturned.

He was seriously injured and taken to Missouri Delta Medical Center.



A mile marker post was damaged from the crash, according to the official report.



