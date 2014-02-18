2 dead in Jefferson County trailer home fire

Two men are dead following an early Tuesday morning trailer home fire in Jefferson County.

According to Jefferson County Coroner Eddie Joe Marks, Gary Melton, 72, and Don Melton, 73, were brothers who lived together on east Davis Road, north of Bonnie.

According to Marks, both were dead when he arrived on scene just before 3 a.m.



A passerby reported the fire just before 1:30 a.m.

Jefferson County Fire Chief Mike Huntman says the living room and other parts of the trailer home collapsed during the fire.

One of the brothers was found in the living room, the other was found in the back bedroom.

There's no official word on what may have caused the fire, but it remains under investigation by the State Fire Marshal and Illinois State Police.

No foul play is suspected at this time.



