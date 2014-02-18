UT Martin women's basketball team clinches share of OVC Champion - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

UT Martin women's basketball team clinches share of OVC Championship

The UT Martin women's basketball team defeated Tennessee State 104-65 Monday night to clinch at least a share of the Ohio Valley Conference championship and secure the Number 1 seed in the OVC Tourney.

The Skyhawks improved to 19-7 overall with the win and 12-1 in the OVC.

Tennessee Martin got a game high 27 points from senior Heather Butler and another 25 from Freshman Ashia Jones.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.
Powered by Frankly