A-J Junior Wildcats continue successful season

Caleb Mays (left) and Drew Sadler (right) both place fifth at Bantam State. (Source: A-J Junior Wildcat Wrestling Club)

Just two weeks from the IKWF regionals, the A-J Junior Wildcats Wrestling Club is continuing its most successful season to date with a team record of 348-406.

"We're winning over forty-five percent of our matches and that's including a lot of first-year wrestlers," said club president Rollie Hawk. "I don't think we've ever been close to that as a team before."

The club also has several individual standouts this season.

"One of the metrics we use for tracking individual success is a target of twenty wins in a season. This requires not only good wrestling but going to a lot of tournaments," Hawk said. "So far, we have eight kids with at least twenty wins. I think we'll have a couple more hit that mark before we're done this year."

Current team standings are below:

Treece, Trevor - Division: 6&U, Weight: 38.0, Wins: 0, Losses: 3

Chotner, Noah - Division: 6&U, Weight: 48.5, Wins: 22, Losses: 11

Miller, Tate - Division: 6&U, Weight: 57.3, Wins: 12, Losses: 10

Conway, Kyle - Division 6&U, Weight: 61.9, Wins: 2, Losses: 15

Sadler, Zoee - Division: 7&8, Weight: 45.9, Wins: 32, Losses: 18

Sadler, Drew - Division: 7&8, Weight: 46.7, Wins: 39, Losses: 14

Watkins, Jonah - Division: 7&8, Weight: 57.1, Wins: 0, Losses: 5

Holshouser, Drew – Division: 7&8, Weight: 73.5, Wins: 1, Losses: 3

Smith, Milam – Division: 7&8, Weight: 67.6, Wins: 1, Losses: 9

Macy, Thomas – Division: 7&8, Weight: 54.3, Wins: 3, Losses: 7

Mays, Caleb – Division: 7&8, Weight: 61.5, Wins: 36, Losses: 12

Buchmeier, Kane – Division: 7&8, Weight: 64.3, Wins: 5, Losses: 9

Smith, Brett – Division: 7&8, Weight: 66.3, Wins: 25, Losses: 6

Chotner, Nile – Division: 7&8, Weight: 64.3, Wins: 13, Losses: 9

Dahmer, Edward – Division: 7&8, Weight: 84.6, Wins: 2, Losses: 3

Mays, Blake – Division: 9&10, Weight: 68.3, Wins: 31, Losses: 16

Lincoln, Kaden – Division: 9&10, Weight: 74.9, Wins: 12, Losses: 21

Seip, Payton – Division: 9&10, Weight: 92.9, Wins: 2, Losses: 17

Jiminez, Anthony – Division: 9&10, Weight: 112.9, Wins: 2, Losses: 17

Hawk, Madi – Division: 9&10, Weight: 120.3, Wins: 8, Losses: 24

Holtman, Braden – Division: 9&10, Weight: 74.5, Wins: 0, Losses: 5

Holtman, Laythan – Division: 9&10, Weight: 74.8, Wins: 0, Losses: 5

Mason, Trent – Division: 9&10, Weight: 79.9, Wins: 4, Losses: 4

Mays, Adam – Division: 9&10, Weight: 101.0, Wins: 0, Losses: 5

Smith, Dylan – Division: 11&12, Weight: 67.0, Wins: 5, Losses: 17

Mays, Jacy – Division: 11&12, Weight: 88.0, Wins: 1, Losses: 3

Goines, Avery – Division: 11&12, Weight: 103.5, Wins: 2, Losses: 6

Dowdy, Wyatt – Division: 11&12, Weight: 112.0, Wins: 0, Losses: 5

Bowers, Bryce – Division: 11&12, Weight: 158.0, Wins: 3, Losses: 3

Kisat, Nathan – Division: 11&12, Weight: 90.1, Wins: 17, Losses: 14

Treece, Tobie – Division: 11&12, Weight: 92.5, Wins: 2, Losses: 14

Jerolds, Conner- Division: 11&12, Weight: 96.1, Wins: 3, Losses: 5

Seip, Dalton – Division: 11&12, Weight: 132.5, Wins: 4, Losses: 13

Dowdy, Ben – Division: 11&12, Weight: 137.1, Wins: 3, Losses: 2

Ramage, Clayton – Division: 13&14, Weight: 82.3, Wins: 5, Losses: 19

Mays, Catie – Division: 13&14, Weight: 99.9, Wins: 22, Losses: 21

Jacobs, Aiden – Division: 13&14, Weight: 114.5, Wins: 7, Losses: 12

Macy, Alexa – Division: 13&14, Weight: 118.2, Wins: 2, Losses: 8

Turner, Jayce – Division: 13&14, Weight: 163.1, Wins: 20, Losses: 16

Total – Wins: 348, Losses: 406

