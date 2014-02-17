SEMO's baseball home opener moved to Little Rock - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SEMO's baseball home opener moved to Little Rock

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Tuesday's baseball home opener against UALR has been moved to Little Rock, Ark. due to unsuitable field conditions at Capaha Field.

The first pitch is slated for 3:30 p.m.

As of now, Wednesday's game at home against Harris-Stowe is on as scheduled.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly