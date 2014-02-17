CERT training available in Cape Girardeau

If you want to be prepared for an earthquake, the Cape Girardeau Emergency workers can help you.

The Community Emergency Response Team is designed to prepare the community for a major disaster. The idea is that the training will help a community respond without help from emergency crews who might be unable to respond after a disaster.

The classes start on February 25. This is the last week to sign up. If you're interested in taking the classes, you can click here for more information.

