CERT training available in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

If you want to be prepared for an earthquake, the Cape Girardeau Emergency workers can help you.

The Community Emergency Response Team is designed to prepare the community for a major disaster. The idea is that the training will help a community respond without help from emergency crews who might be unable to respond after a disaster.

The classes start on February 25. This is the last week to sign up. If you're interested in taking the classes, you can click here for more information.

