Search continues for missing Reynolds County couple - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Search continues for missing Reynolds County couple

Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Authorities ask the public to keep an eye out for a 1993 Chevy Blazer with Missouri plates of YF2J1M. Authorities ask the public to keep an eye out for a 1993 Chevy Blazer with Missouri plates of YF2J1M.
Authorities are searching for 54-year-old William Talley and 47-year-old Jordy Wagner. (Source: Reynolds County SO) Authorities are searching for 54-year-old William Talley and 47-year-old Jordy Wagner. (Source: Reynolds County SO)
They were last seen at a Piedmont bank just a few miles from their home in the Bluffview area They were last seen at a Piedmont bank just a few miles from their home in the Bluffview area
The couple has been listed as missing since February 1, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The couple has been listed as missing since February 1, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
heriff Volner says his department along with Wayne County and the highway patrol searched a area near Highway A this weekend and did not come up with anything. heriff Volner says his department along with Wayne County and the highway patrol searched a area near Highway A this weekend and did not come up with anything.

  • Related LinksMore>>

  • Search continues for missing Reynolds County couple

    Search continues for missing Reynolds County couple

    Friday, February 7 2014 4:23 PM EST2014-02-07 21:23:50 GMT
    Friday, February 7 2014 4:23 PM EST2014-02-07 21:23:50 GMT
    According to Reynolds County Sheriff Tom Volner, crews from Reynolds County, Wayne County, and Missouri Highway Patrol are searching for the missing couple in the Bluff View area on Saturday, Feb. 15.
    According to Reynolds County Sheriff Tom Volner, crews from Reynolds County, Wayne County, and Missouri Highway Patrol are searching for the missing couple in the Bluff View area on Saturday, Feb. 15.
REYNOLDS COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - The search continues for a missing couple from Reynolds County, Missouri.

Authorities are searching for 54-year-old William Talley and 47-year-old Jordy Wagner.

They were last seen at a Piedmont bank just a few miles from their home in the Bluffview area of Reynolds County. According to the Sheriff Tom Volner, relatives started to worry when they went to check on them and only found their pets and no heat on in their home.

The couple has been listed as missing since February 1, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Authorities ask the public to keep an eye out for a 1993 Chevy Blazer with Missouri plates of YF2J1M. Sheriff Volner says his department along with Wayne County and the highway patrol searched a area near Highway A this weekend and did not come up with anything.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

  • Couple defends animal sacrifice in their garage

    Couple defends animal sacrifice in their garage

    Monday, March 19 2018 11:17 AM EDT2018-03-19 15:17:40 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 11:17 AM EDT2018-03-19 15:17:40 GMT
    Robert and Irma Talamantez have both practiced Santeria for nearly three decades. They said they aren't cruel and they aren't criminals, they're just believers in a misunderstood religion. (Source: KSAT/CNN)Robert and Irma Talamantez have both practiced Santeria for nearly three decades. They said they aren't cruel and they aren't criminals, they're just believers in a misunderstood religion. (Source: KSAT/CNN)

    Robert and Irma Talamantez have both practiced Santeria for nearly three decades. They said they aren't cruel and they aren't criminals, they're just believers in a misunderstood religion.

    Robert and Irma Talamantez have both practiced Santeria for nearly three decades. They said they aren't cruel and they aren't criminals, they're just believers in a misunderstood religion.

Powered by Frankly