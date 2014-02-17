Remembering fallen Marine - Reward for missing SIU student - President's Day trivia

Remembering fallen Marine - Reward for missing SIU student - Pre - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

There are many heavy hearts in the Paducah community after the news of the death of a U.S. Marine in Afghanistan. Kadee Brosseau traveled to Paducah, Ky. today to speak with those who knew him.

The Chicago-area family of a missing Southern Illinois University student is offering a reward for information in the 19-year-old sophomore's disappearance. Allison Twaits has more on Heartland News at Six from family members about the student's disappearance.

The superintendent of Scott Co. (Kelly) R-IV School District was arrested over the weekend on a DWI charge.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is assisting the Iron County Sheriff's Department with a death investigation.

The Marion Police Department asks for the public's help finding a suspect in a theft at a liquor store.

Southern Illinois University named Dr. Randy Dunn as its new president.

A Fredericktown man was arrested after police say he led them on a chase through Perryville early Saturday morning.

It's tax season, but before you file your taxes, learn about a wide range of income tax schemes on Heartland News at Five.

Michelle Obama makes top five list of best first ladies in a Siena College survey.

A mom in Mississippi got quite a surprise after she went into labor. She was expecting triplets, but ended up giving birth to four identical baby girls! See her story on Heartland News at Six.

This has been a HUGE story on our Facebook page today. If you haven't seen the video yet, this is something you must watch! Two sisters were crowned national champs after competing to a heart warming dance routine.

In honor of President's Day today, check out this list of the 10 richest U.S. presidents.

Here's a look at states by the number of presidents that call them home.

We also tested some local college students on their knowledge of presidential history. Hear their responses on Heartland News at Five and Six.

