Aycocks give donation to Three Rivers Endowment Trust - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Aycocks give donation to Three Rivers Endowment Trust

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Michelle Reynolds, development officer for Three Rivers College, accepts a $50,000 donation from Michelle and Barry Aycock to the Three Rivers Endowment Trust, to be used for the Eastern Campus being constructed in Sikeston. (Source: Three Rivers College) Michelle Reynolds, development officer for Three Rivers College, accepts a $50,000 donation from Michelle and Barry Aycock to the Three Rivers Endowment Trust, to be used for the Eastern Campus being constructed in Sikeston. (Source: Three Rivers College)
POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) -

Barry and Michelle Aycock have donated $50,000 to the Three Rivers Endowment Trust for Three Rivers College's Eastern Campus, currently under construction in Sikeston.

The Aycocks are residents of Parma, where they own and operate AgXplore.

"Our families have deep roots here in Southeast Missouri," said Barry Aycock of the donation. "We are happy to be a part of Three Rivers College's expansion here in New Madrid County."

Aycock, a Three Rivers graduate, added: "We believe in the foundation of junior colleges and the opportunities they give both traditional and non-traditional students."

For information on donating to scholarships, building projects, or other college needs, contact Endowment Trust Executive Director Emily Parks at 573-840-9077.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

