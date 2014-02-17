Friends of Murphysboro selling engraved bricks for Remembrance W - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Friends of Murphysboro selling engraved bricks for Remembrance Walk

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
MURPHYSBORO, IL (KFVS) -

The Friends of Murphysboro are continuing to sell engraved bricks for the Remembrance Walk at Riverside Park in Murphysboro, Illinois.

The walkway was installed in November of 2011 and is a wonderful tribute to all Veteran's that have served the United States of America.

If you would like to honor a Veteran, please contact Sarah Junk at SarahNat05@yahoo.com to receive an order form. Engraved, three line bricks with 18 characters per line are $125, installed.

FOM must sell at least 25 bricks prior to installation of bricks so get your order in by April 15, 2014 so the bricks can all be installed this year.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

  • Couple defends animal sacrifice in their garage

    Couple defends animal sacrifice in their garage

    Monday, March 19 2018 11:17 AM EDT2018-03-19 15:17:40 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 11:17 AM EDT2018-03-19 15:17:40 GMT
    Robert and Irma Talamantez have both practiced Santeria for nearly three decades. They said they aren't cruel and they aren't criminals, they're just believers in a misunderstood religion. (Source: KSAT/CNN)Robert and Irma Talamantez have both practiced Santeria for nearly three decades. They said they aren't cruel and they aren't criminals, they're just believers in a misunderstood religion. (Source: KSAT/CNN)

    Robert and Irma Talamantez have both practiced Santeria for nearly three decades. They said they aren't cruel and they aren't criminals, they're just believers in a misunderstood religion.

    Robert and Irma Talamantez have both practiced Santeria for nearly three decades. They said they aren't cruel and they aren't criminals, they're just believers in a misunderstood religion.

Powered by Frankly