Friends of Murphysboro selling engraved bricks for Remembrance Walk

The Friends of Murphysboro are continuing to sell engraved bricks for the Remembrance Walk at Riverside Park in Murphysboro, Illinois.

The walkway was installed in November of 2011 and is a wonderful tribute to all Veteran's that have served the United States of America.

If you would like to honor a Veteran, please contact Sarah Junk at SarahNat05@yahoo.com to receive an order form. Engraved, three line bricks with 18 characters per line are $125, installed.

FOM must sell at least 25 bricks prior to installation of bricks so get your order in by April 15, 2014 so the bricks can all be installed this year.

