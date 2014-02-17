Graves Co. schools' district-wide elementary art show featured at gallery

Students and families at the Ice House looking at art. (Source: Paul Schaumburg, Graves Schools)

Graves County elementary school students recently attended the first-ever, district-wide elementary student art show hosted by the Ice House Gallery.

Beth Johnson, Central Elementary art teacher, was in charge of the event. Shane Gregory, Art Guild Director, and other members of the Guild worked diligently at helping to make the show such a success.

Students and families enjoyed a fun-filled afternoon of art, food, and fun. The adjudicated event was used as a fundraiser to help support the local Art Guild.

Excellence in Art awards were presented to these students:

Sedalia - Anna Binkley

Wingo - Chloe Perkins

Central - Makayla Rollins

Symsonia - Jazlynn Sledd

Lowes - Maddi Moyers

Cuba - Savannah Mounger

Central - Morgan Green

Wingo - Lakin French

Farmington - Keaton Mohler

Farmington- Logan Slayden

All three of the student photos show Beth Johnson, Central Elementary art teacher, presenting the certificates.

