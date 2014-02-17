Graves Co. schools' district-wide elementary art show featured a - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Graves Co. schools' district-wide elementary art show featured at gallery

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Students and families at the Ice House looking at art. (Source: Paul Schaumburg, Graves Schools) Students and families at the Ice House looking at art. (Source: Paul Schaumburg, Graves Schools)
Morgan Green receiving her certificate. (Source: Paul Schaumburg, Graves Schools) Morgan Green receiving her certificate. (Source: Paul Schaumburg, Graves Schools)
Anna Binkley receiving her certificate. (Source: Paul Schaumburg, Graves Schools) Anna Binkley receiving her certificate. (Source: Paul Schaumburg, Graves Schools)
Logan Slayden receiving his certificate. (Source: Paul Schaumburg, Graves Schools) Logan Slayden receiving his certificate. (Source: Paul Schaumburg, Graves Schools)
GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Graves County elementary school students recently attended the first-ever, district-wide elementary student art show hosted by the Ice House Gallery.

Beth Johnson, Central Elementary art teacher, was in charge of the event. Shane Gregory, Art Guild Director, and other members of the Guild worked diligently at helping to make the show such a success.

Students and families enjoyed a fun-filled afternoon of art, food, and fun. The adjudicated event was used as a fundraiser to help support the local Art Guild.

Excellence in Art awards were presented to these students:

  • Sedalia - Anna Binkley
  • Wingo - Chloe Perkins
  • Central - Makayla Rollins
  • Symsonia - Jazlynn Sledd
  • Lowes - Maddi Moyers
  • Cuba - Savannah Mounger
  • Central - Morgan Green
  • Wingo - Lakin French
  • Farmington - Keaton Mohler
  • Farmington- Logan Slayden

All three of the student photos show Beth Johnson, Central Elementary art teacher, presenting the certificates.

