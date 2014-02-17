Autopsy completed on man found dead in Iron Co. - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Autopsy completed on man found dead in Iron Co.

IRON COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

An autopsy has been completed on the man found dead in Iron County, Missouri on Monday.

Iron County Coroner Tony Cole said the preliminary cause of death is undetermined at this time. He said a cause of death is still pending and he won't have the exact cause until toxicology reports come back.

Cole said there was no trauma to the body. The death is still under investigation.

According to Sheriff Roger Medley, the department received the call around 1 p.m. Monday. Carl Risher, 43, was found dead lying in a driveway, just outside of Ironton, Mo.

He said they do not have an active search for a suspect and they do not have any suspects at this point. Investigators did talk to family and friends.

Sheriff Medley said the death is currently considered suspicious.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is assisting the Iron County Sheriff's Department with a death investigation.

The sheriff's department tells us they have no information at this time.

According to Coroner Anthony Cole, multiple departments are investigating the death. The body was found just outside city limits. They are still investigating a cause at this time.

Cole said it is considered suspicious.

An autopsy is set for Tuesday.

