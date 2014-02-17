Dunn named new president of SIU

Southern Illinois University named its new president.



Dr. Randy J. Dunn will served as the eighth president of SIU. Dunn will replace Dr. Glenn Poshard who has served as SIU's president since 2006. Poshard will retire on June 30, 2014.



Dunn currently serves at the president of Youngstown State University in Ohio.



He previously served as Murray State University's president for nearly seven years.



Dunn was also a superintendent for two school district, principal at a middle school and grade school, and an elementary and reading teacher in Illinois.



He was selected following a five-month national search.

Rita Cheng, chancellor at Southern Illinois University Carbondale released the following statement:

"I will be pleased to welcome Randy Dunn back as president of the Southern Illinois University system. He knows the university, brings a commitment to students and understands the mision of the Carbondale campus as a national, public research university."

She went on to say:



"These are very exciting times at SIU, and I look forward to working in partnership with President Dunn to continue the positive momentum of the Carbondale campus as part of the SIU system."



We spoke with SIU President Glenn Poshard today about what Dunn may face coming in as president.



"So I think continuing to keep the university's head above water financially is going to be a big thing," he said. "Building the enrollment or trying to build the enrollment is going to be another challenge that he's going to face."



