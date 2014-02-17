Marion police look for theft suspect

The Marion Police Department asks for the public's help finding a suspect in a theft at a liquor store.It happened at Westmore Liquors around 3:45 p.m. Sunday.The suspect was recorded on the store’s video surveillance.The suspect is described as a black male, medium build, above shoulder length dark hair, seen wearing a gray hooded Nike Jordan sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, a gray “STL” baseball hat, and black tennis shoes.Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect, is asked to contact the Marion Police Department at 618-993-2124.