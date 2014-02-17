Kelly schools superintendent arrested on DWI charge - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Kelly schools superintendent arrested on DWI charge

SCOTT COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -
The superintendent of Scott Co. (Kelly) R-IV School District was arrested over the weekend on a DWI charge.

Donald J. Moore, 57, of Whitewater was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated at 1:10 a.m. Saturday in Scott County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a trooper reportedly pulled Moore over somewhere in Scott County. Moore was held in jail for 12 hours.

No word if this will impact his job. Kelly schools are in session Monday even though it's President's Day, but Moore is not at work.

"It is unfortunate that this has happened," said Assistant Superintendent Fara Jones with the Scott Co. R-IV School District. "I have the utmost confidence that our board of education will investigate it thoroughly. I believe that the board will make a decision that is based on what is best for students and staff of our district."

