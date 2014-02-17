Man arrested after police chase, crash with cruiser in Perryville

A Fredericktown man was arrested after police say he led them on a chase through Perryville early Saturday morning.Donald Pickert, 28, of Fredericktown is charged with second degree assault-operating a mother vehicle while under the influence and causing injuries.Perryville Acting Police Chief Direk Hunt says Pickert was stopped for speeding around 1:10 a.m. Saturday.Hunt says Pickert became non-compliant with the officer and sped off. The officer began to chase Pickert and called for back up.The chase went down a dead end street. Hunt says Pickert turned around and hit the police cruiser head-on. The officer was treated and released from the hospital for a severely sprained ankle.Other officers joined in the chase which went through yards people's homes before ending at the intersection of Chloe and Kiefner streets.Pickert was arrested on $7,500 cash bond.Hunt says a female passenger was in the Pickert's SUV and tried to get out of the car during the chase, but was kept in the vehicle by Pickert who was allegedly assaulting her.Hunt says Pickert could face more felony charges.