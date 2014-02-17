Car crashes into utility pole, fence in Carbondale - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Car crashes into utility pole, fence in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - Emergency crews responded to a wreck on Route 13 in Carbondale.

A woman driving westbound on Route 13 in Carbondale lost control of the vehicle and ran off the road, hit a utility pole and some fencing in the 700 block around 9:30 a.m. Monday.

She was pulled from the vehicle by police and taken to a hospital with non life threatening injuries, according to the Carbondale Police Department.

Ameren was on scene to fix the utility pole.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.


