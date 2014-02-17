2.3 magnitude earthquake near Mound City, IL - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2.3 magnitude earthquake near Mound City, IL

Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
MOUND CITY, IL (KFVS) - The U.S. Geological Survey reports a 2.3 magnitude earthquake Friday, Feb. 14 just after noon.

The center of the quake was five miles north, northwest of Mound City, Illinois. It was 19 miles east, southeast of Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

The quake was 8.7 miles deep.

