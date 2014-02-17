Missing toddler found safe, investigation ongoing

Authorities have located a toddler who had been missing since Sunday.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Department, 2-year-old Ellana Jade Spear was found safe in Jefferson County, Missouri.

An Endangered Person Advisory had been issued for Spear, who was last seen Sunday morning in Cedar Hill.

There is no word at this time on who the child was with at the time she was found.

The investigation is ongoing.

A possible suspect is Coleen Eva Faye Jones, described as a 38-year-old female, 5' 1'', 132 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes.

Another suspect is Scott Russell Jones, described as a white male, 45 years old, 5' 4'', 120 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes.

According to the report from the sheriff's department, Spear was dropped off at her non-custodial grandparents' home on Friday for a visit.



Spear was to be returned on Sunday by 2 p.m. but custodial grandparents received a text message at 9 a.m. saying the non-custodial grandparents would not be returning Spear.

