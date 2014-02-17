Salato Wildlife Center reopening March 1

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Salato Wildlife Education Center in Frankfort will be hopping when it reopens for the season on March 1.

The center will unveil a new exhibit called "Frogs and Toads of Kentucky" at 11 a.m. EST that day. There will be a frog hop game for the children, and everyone can get a close look at some of the lie animals during a "meet the critter" event from 11 a.m. to noon.

Activities are included with general admission, which is $4 for adults and $2 for children 5 to 18. Younger children are admitted free.

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources operates the center, which is located off U.S. 60 about 1 ½ miles west of the U.S. 127 intersection at 1 Sportsman's Lane.

