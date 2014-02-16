Redhawks can't sweep Oral Roberts, lose 6-2 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

sports

Redhawks can't sweep Oral Roberts, lose 6-2

(Cape Girardeau, Mo.) - The Southeast Missouri State baseball team lost their series finale Sunday at Oral Roberts 6-2, missing out on a sweep to open the 2014 season.

The Redhawks scored the game's first run in the first inning when Matt Tellor drove in Jason Blum on a sacrifice fly.

Southeast pitcher Ryan Lenaburg suffered the loss in his first career start for the Redhawks, allowing 3 runs, 2 earned, 5 hits and 3 walks in 4 innings.

After scoring 17 runs in the first two games of the series, Southeast's offense was held to just 5 hits and 2 runs on Sunday.

The Redhawks return to Cape Girardeau for their home opener Tuesday at 3 p.m. against Arkansas-Little Rock.
